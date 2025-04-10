10 Important things every man should not forget to spend money on

Let’s be honest being smart with money doesn’t mean becoming cheap. Some things in life are 100% worth the spend, especially when they make you look good, feel great, or just make everyday living smoother.

Here’s a list of 10 things every man should happily invest in, because your future self will thank you.

1. A signature fragrance

Never underestimate the power of smelling good. A great fragrance leaves a lasting impression, it’s like an invisible suit of confidence. One good bottle might cost a bit, but it can become your personal trademark.

2. Comfortable everyday shoes

Your feet carry you through life, treat them well. Spend on comfy, durable shoes for everyday wear. Cheap pairs fall apart fast and leave you with sore feet. Trust us, your ankles will thank you.

3. Barber or grooming appointments

Nothing feels quite like a fresh cut or clean shave. Regular trips to a good barber keep you looking sharp and boost your confidence big time. Throw in some grooming essentials like beard oil or hair products too.

READ ALSO: 5 Irresistible Ghanaian foods that leave visitors wanting to return

4. Health insurance

It might not feel exciting, but health insurance is a smart safety net. It saves you from unexpected medical bills and gives you peace of mind.

5. Good sleep setup

A lumpy pillow and flat mattress won’t do you any favours. Spend on comfy bedding, blackout curtains, and a decent mattress. Quality sleep is like a daily reset for your mind and body.

6. Self-improvement (Courses, Books, Therapy)

Don’t just work on your job, work on yourself. Whether it’s reading books, taking courses, or even investing in therapy, growing mentally and emotionally is one of the best returns on investment.

7. Good food

You are what you eat. Spending money on fresh, healthy food helps you feel better, look better, and live longer. Fast food might be cheap, but your body deserves better fuel.

8. Dental care

A bright, healthy smile never goes out of style. Regular dental check-ups and investing in a good electric toothbrush will save you from expensive problems later on.

9. Fitness and health

Your health is priceless. Whether it’s a gym membership, fitness classes, or proper sports gear, spending on your physical wellbeing is a smart choice. Staying active keeps you fit and full of energy.

MUST READ: 5 Proven tips to make your salary last more than a week

10. Memorable experiences