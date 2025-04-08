5 Irresistible Ghanaian foods that leave visitors wanting to return

When visitors touch down in Ghana, they are often swept away by the country’s warm hospitality, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant music scenes. But there’s one thing that leaves an unforgettable mark—the food. Ghana’s cuisine is not only delicious but also deeply woven into its identity. A single taste of these local favourites can turn a short trip into a lifelong craving.

Here are five Ghanaian dishes so mouthwatering that tourists find themselves longing for more long after they’ve left.

1. Jollof Rice

No discussion of Ghanaian cuisine is complete without mentioning Jollof rice. This one-pot rice dish, made with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and a well-balanced mix of spices, has become the stuff of legends across West Africa. But Ghana’s version, often cooked with aromatic spices and served with fried plantains, grilled chicken, beef, or fish, has a special edge.

While the infamous Jollof wars between Ghana and Nigeria rage on, many visitors find Ghana’s version to be richly textured, smoky, and deeply satisfying.

I’ve tasted Jollof in several countries, but there’s something magical about the Ghanaian version—it’s the depth of flavour and that subtle smoky aroma, shared a British tourist who spent a month travelling across West Africa.

2. Waakye

Imagine rice and beans cooked together in millet leaves until they take on a unique reddish-brown hue—that’s Waakye. Typically eaten for breakfast or brunch, it’s a complete meal that comes loaded with extras: spicy shito (black pepper sauce), boiled eggs, fried plantain, spaghetti, gari (grated cassava), and your choice of meat or fish.

It might sound overwhelming at first, but this fusion of textures and flavours creates a perfect harmony that gets tourists hooked from the first bite.

Waakye is the best thing I’ve eaten before noon. Every topping adds a new layer of excitement, raved a visitor from Germany during a food tour in Accra

3. Fufu and light soup

If you ask Ghanaians what dish speaks to the soul, many will say Fufu and light soup. Fufu is made by pounding cassava and plantains (or yams) into a stretchy dough-like consistency. It’s traditionally served with a spicy, aromatic light soup, often made with fresh tomatoes, peppers, garden eggs, and goat meat or fish.

What makes fufu unique is the cultural ritual behind its preparation, which visitors often find fascinating. Eating it with your fingers (after washing hands, of course) is not just accepted—it’s encouraged, adding to the full Ghanaian dining experience.

4. Banku and Tilapia

Banku, a fermented dough made from corn and cassava, is a favourite among the Ewe and Fante people and is usually served with grilled tilapia and pepper sauce (kpakpo shito). The tangy flavour of the banku perfectly complements the smoky, seasoned fish and the fresh heat of the pepper sauce.

Often enjoyed at roadside grills or beachside spots, this dish gives visitors a taste of Ghana’s coastal life—where food is fresh, fiery, and full of life.

5. Kenkey and fried fish

A staple in the southern regions of Ghana, especially among the Ga community, Kenkey is a fermented corn dough ball, steamed in banana leaves. It’s commonly served with fried fish, raw pepper, shito, and sometimes sautéed onions or tomatoes.

Kenkey is more than just a meal—it’s a street food sensation. It’s affordable, filling, and bursting with flavour, making it a top choice for both locals and tourists looking to enjoy authentic Ghanaian flavours on the go.

Why Ghanaian food leaves a lasting impression

Ghanaian cuisine is deeply rooted in community, tradition, and bold, natural flavours. It doesn’t rely on processed ingredients—instead, it celebrates fresh, locally sourced produce, centuries-old cooking techniques, and the joy of shared meals.

For tourists, it’s more than just trying new dishes; it’s about connecting with the culture and feeling a sense of home in every bite.