6 things to do if you encounter a robbery on the road

Highway robberies in Ghana have become a pressing concern, with recent incidents painting a grim picture of the dangers lurking along some of the country’s busiest roads. Just this morning, Monday April 14, four suspected armed robbers were gunned down by police following a dramatic shootout along the Bekwai-Fomena Highway in the Ashanti Region. The group, reportedly responsible for a string of highway attacks, had mounted an illegal roadblock before their plans were foiled by swift police intervention. hotspot known for such attacks.

With these incidents becoming more frequent, travellers are being urged to remain vigilant and prepared. While no one expects to come face-to-face with armed criminals, knowing how to react in such high-stress situations could make all the difference.

Some experts have been sharing their thoughts on six key things you should do if you ever encounter a robbery on the road.

1. Stay Calm and Avoid Sudden Movements

Panic is a natural response, but it can also escalate the situation. “Armed robbers are often just as anxious as their victims,” says Kwame Osei, a private security consultant. “Sudden movements or loud noises can trigger a violent reaction.” If you’re in a vehicle that’s been stopped, keep your hands visible and follow instructions calmly.

2. Do Not Resist

As tempting as it might be to defend yourself or your belongings, experts strongly advise against it. “No possession is worth your life,” adds Osei. “Most robbers want quick access to valuables—they’re not there to make things personal unless provoked.” Avoid eye contact and hand over items if demanded.

3. Avoid Heroics—Stay Inside the Vehicle If Possible

Unless your life is in immediate danger, it’s often safer to stay inside the car, especially if you’re not the one being directly targeted. “Trying to flee or attack the robbers might draw unnecessary attention to yourself,” says road safety advocate Josephine Akoto. “Your priority should be to survive.”

4. Memorise Details—But Subtly

While it’s risky to stare at your attackers, try to memorise discreet details—vehicle type, number plate (if visible), distinctive accents or features. These can later help authorities track down the culprits. “Be observant without being obvious,” Akoto advises.

5. Prioritise Group Travel and Daylight Journeys

Preventing a robbery is ideal, and one way to reduce your risk is to avoid night travel, especially on known high-risk routes. Travelling in groups or via reputable transport companies also increases safety. “Criminals often target lone vehicles or night travellers,” Osei explains.

6. Report Immediately and Help Authorities

Once safe, report the incident to the nearest police station. Provide all the details you can remember. In many cases, early reports have led to swift responses, like the April operation in the Ashanti Region. Your account might help prevent future attacks.