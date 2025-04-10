Alice Walton, world’s richest woman, loses $32bn with family in just 100 days

The Walton family, heirs to the Walmart fortune and some of the wealthiest individuals in the world, have collectively lost more than $32 billion in the first 100 days of 2025. This steep decline is primarily due to a dip in Walmart’s stock, which has been heavily impacted by a combination of economic challenges, ongoing trade wars, and rising tariffs.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Alice Walton, who currently holds the title of the world’s richest woman, has seen her wealth drop by $10.7 billion. Her net worth now stands at $98.4 billion, a stark reminder of how rapidly financial fortunes can change. Her brothers, Jim Walton and Rob Walton, have also been hit hard, losing $11.1 billion and $10.6 billion, respectively. As a result, Jim's net worth has fallen to $101 billion, while Rob's now stands at $99.1 billion.

The losses come as a result of Walmart’s stock performance, which has fallen by 6.28% year-to-date, shedding 5.65 points. This drop reflects growing concerns among investors about Walmart's exposure to escalating U.S. tariffs, rising operating costs, and broader global economic instability.

Despite these challenges, Walmart has maintained its full-year outlook, projecting a sales growth of 3% to 4% and an operating profit growth of 3.5% to 5.5%. However, the retail giant has adjusted its expectations for the first quarter, now forecasting a much more modest operating profit growth of between 0.5% and 2%. The company attributed this revision to factors such as “less favourable category mix,” higher casualty claims expenses, and the need to remain flexible in pricing due to the impact of tariffs.

These revised projections come at a time when the aggressive tariff policies under President Trump are beginning to take full effect. As of this week, 104% duties on Chinese imports have been implemented, further complicating the economic landscape for large retailers like Walmart.