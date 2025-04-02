Breaking barriers: How Ghana is creating inclusive opportunities for people with autism

As the world marks World Autism Awareness Day, the focus is on the progress and challenges in creating a more inclusive society for people with autism. In Ghana, a movement driven by dedicated advocates, educators, and families is pushing for change, ensuring that individuals with autism receive the support they need.

A Growing Push for Inclusion

Organisations like the Autism Awareness, Care, and Training (AACT) Centre, Kokobri Autism Foundation, and ShareCare Ghana are leading the charge in raising awareness and providing essential support. They run training sessions for teachers, support groups for parents, and outreach programmes aimed at dispelling myths surrounding autism. AACT, founded in 1998 by Mrs. Serwah Quaynor, focuses on specialised education and therapy for children and their families, while ShareCare Ghana supports individuals with neurological conditions, including autism.

Progress and Challenges in Education

Education is a major area where Ghana has made strides, but there’s still a long way to go. The Inclusive Education Policy, introduced in 2015, was designed to integrate children with disabilities into mainstream schools. However, implementation has been slow, with many schools lacking the necessary resources and trained staff to support students with autism effectively.

Some institutions, like Multikids Inclusive Academy in Accra, are changing the narrative by offering tailored learning environments for children with autism and special educational needs. With small class sizes and personalised learning support, schools like this show what’s possible. But for real change to happen on a national scale, systemic improvements are needed.

Tackling Employment Barriers

Employment remains another area where challenges persist. Ghana’s Labour Act promotes equal opportunities for all, yet stigma and a lack of awareness still make it difficult for people with autism to secure jobs. Organisations such as the Kokobri Autism Foundation are stepping up with vocational training programmes designed to equip young adults with employable skills, ensuring they have a fair shot at sustainable livelihoods.

The Need for Greater Support

For many families, the financial burden of therapies and specialised care is overwhelming. Calls for government intervention, including subsidies for therapy and more accessible educational resources, are growing louder. Greater financial support could make a significant difference in improving the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families.