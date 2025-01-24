Looking for a Fun Weekend in Ghana? Here Are Must-Try Activities to Keep You Thrilled!

If you’re looking for a unique and relaxing way to spend your weekend in Ghana, exploring creative hobbies is a great choice. Here are five culturally enriching and fulfilling activities to try, along with suggestions on where you can experience them:

1. Cooking Local Delicacies

Cooking is an excellent way to connect with Ghanaian culture. Challenge yourself to perfect classic dishes like waakye, fufu with light soup, or tuo zaafi. Visit Accra’s Makola Market or Kumasi Central

Market for fresh ingredients, or attend cooking workshops like those offered at Taste Ghana in Accra, where chefs guide you through traditional recipes.

2. Bead Making

Bead-making is a vibrant craft in Ghana, with beads being central to traditional ceremonies and fashion. Learn to design bracelets, necklaces, or anklets at Cedi Bead Factory in the Eastern Region, where you can also see how beads are made using recycled glass.

Alternatively, attend a bead workshop in Accra at Bigi Beads Studio, which caters to beginners.

3. Gardening with Indigenous Plants

Gardening offers relaxation and sustainability, especially when growing herbs like sobolo leaves (hibiscus), prekese (Aidan fruit), or mint.

Create your own herbal garden at home or join gardening groups like Green Spaces Ghana, which hosts workshops on urban gardening. For supplies, head to the Achimota Plant Pool Market in Accra.

4. Drumming Lessons

Drumming is at the heart of Ghanaian music and culture. Spend your weekend learning how to play the djembe or kpanlogo drums, which are iconic in storytelling and celebrations.

Take lessons at Kpanlogo House in Accra or visit the W.E.B. Du Bois Centre, which occasionally hosts cultural drumming sessions.

5. Photography Walks

Explore Ghana’s rich landscapes and bustling urban life through photography. Grab your camera or phone and visit picturesque spots like Jamestown in Accra, with its colonial architecture and vibrant street art, or take a trip to Aburi Botanical Gardens for serene natural scenes.

You can also join photography groups like Accra Photo Club, which organises photowalks and provides tips for beginners.