Made in Africa: 10 African brands that are changing the game

Africa's entrepreneurial landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with homegrown brands leading the charge in innovation, sustainability, and cultural celebration.

From telecommunications to fashion, these ten African brands are not only redefining their respective industries but also making significant strides on the global stage.

This article highlights some of the vibrant African brands that are not only making it big but also making an impact globally

1. MTN Group (South Africa)

Established in 1994, MTN Group has grown into Africa's most valuable brand, boasting a valuation of $3.3 billion. As a telecommunications giant, MTN has been instrumental in connecting millions across the continent, driving digital inclusion and innovation.

With operations in over 20 countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda, MTN's expansive reach and commitment to technological advancement have solidified its position at the forefront of Africa's digital revolution.

2. Dangote Group (Nigeria)

Founded by Aliko Dangote in 1981, the Dangote Group is Nigeria's largest conglomerate, with interests spanning cement, sugar, salt, and more.

Operating in 17 African countries, Dangote has been pivotal in industrializing the continent, reducing import dependency, and creating employment opportunities. Its cement subsidiary is the largest in Africa, producing 48.6 million metric tons annually.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian fashion designers making waves in the fashion industry

3. Bathu Shoes (South Africa)

Launched in 2015 by Theo Baloyi, Bathu Shoes has emerged as a symbol of African entrepreneurship and creativity. Known for its vibrant and uniquely designed sneakers, Bathu has captured the hearts of many, promoting African pride and identity through fashion.

With over 35 stores across South Africa and a growing online presence, Bathu's rapid growth underscores the potential of African brands in the global fashion industry.

4. M-KOPA (Kenya)

Founded in 2010, M-KOPA is revolutionizing access to essential services through its innovative pay-as-you-go model. By providing affordable solar energy solutions and smartphones to low-income households, M-KOPA is bridging the digital divide and promoting financial inclusion across East and West Africa.

With over 5 million customers in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa, M-KOPA has deployed over $1.5 billion in credit, enabling users to access life-enhancing products and services.

5. 🇪🇬 Egypt: Swvl

Launched in 2017 in Cairo, Swvl is a tech-enabled mass transit system offering affordable and convenient bus-sharing services.

Operating in several countries across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, Swvl addresses the challenges of urban transportation by providing reliable alternatives to traditional public transport. The company's innovative approach has positioned it as a leader in the mobility sector.

6. Golden Tree Chocolate (Ghana)

Produced by the Cocoa Processing Company Limited since 1965, Golden Tree Chocolate is a cherished Ghanaian brand utilizing the country's premium cocoa beans.

Offering a range of products including chocolate bars, cocoa powder, and chocolate-coated peanuts, Golden Tree has earned a loyal customer base both locally and internationally. Its commitment to quality and authenticity has made it a symbol of Ghana's rich cocoa heritage.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons you should eat potatoes regularly

7. 🇲🇿 Mozambique: Wazi Vision

Established in 2015 in Maputo, Wazi Vision is a social enterprise addressing the lack of affordable eye care in Mozambique.

The company designs and manufactures stylish, eco-friendly eyeglass frames from recycled plastic, providing low-cost eyewear to underserved communities. By combining sustainability with social impact, Wazi Vision is transforming eye care accessibility in the region.

8. Spiro (Kenya)

Founded in 2019, Spiro is leading Africa's electric vehicle revolution. Specializing in electric motorbikes and battery-swapping infrastructure, Spiro operates in six African countries: Togo, Benin, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.

With a fleet of 18,000 electric two-wheelers and over 11 million battery swaps, Spiro aims to reduce the continent's carbon footprint and promote sustainable transportation. The company plans to expand to 10 countries by the end of 2024.

9. Kiro'o Games (Cameroon)

Kiro'o Games, founded in 2012 by Olivier Madiba, is a Cameroonian video game studio breaking new ground in Africa's gaming industry. Known for titles like "Aurion: Legacy of the Kori-Odan," the studio integrates African folklore and narratives into its games, offering players a unique cultural experience.

Kiro'o's success highlights the growing potential of Africa's creative sectors and its ability to compete on the global stage.

10. Nando's (South Africa)

Originating in Johannesburg in 1987, Nando's has become a global culinary phenomenon known for its flame-grilled peri-peri chicken. With a presence in 24 countries, including the UK, USA, and Australia, Nando's brings African flavours to international audiences. Beyond its culinary success, Nando's supports South African art and design, featuring over 32,000 works by local artists in its restaurants worldwide.