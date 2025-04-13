'Millenials are the most educated yet the least financially stable' - Study reveals

Millennials may be the most academically accomplished generation in American history—with nearly 40% holding at least a bachelor’s degree—but their impressive credentials haven’t paved the golden road to financial security many were promised.

Despite investing heavily in education, millennials earn markedly less than their baby boomer counterparts did at the same age. In 2013, the median income for millennials stood at $40,581—almost 20% less than the inflation-adjusted $50,910 that boomers earned back in 1989. The numbers reveal a sobering reality: higher education no longer guarantees financial prosperity.

This generational disparity underscores deeper systemic issues—soaring living costs, crippling student debt, and a fast-evolving job market that prizes skills over certificates. For millennials, the degree may open doors, but it no longer secures the future.

In a world where qualifications are abundant but opportunities remain elusive, millennials are learning that climbing the economic ladder takes more than a diploma—it takes resilience, reinvention, and, increasingly, a side hustle or two.