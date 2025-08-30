History has shaped the modern world through centuries of civilisation, empires, and cultural evolution.

Some nations trace their origins back thousands of years, with organised governments, rich traditions, and cultural practices that continue to influence life today. A

ccording to data from World Population Review, several countries stand out as the oldest, based on archaeological evidence, early organised governments, and historic records.

Many of these nations have survived wars, invasions, and changing borders yet remain strong custodians of their ancient heritage.

These countries are not only political entities but also homes to some of the world’s oldest cities and civilisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, Damascus, Syria, is believed to be inhabited as early as 10,000 BCE, while Jericho in the West Bank dates back to 9000 BCE. Other ancient cities, such as Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Susa in Iran, also highlight humanity’s deep historical roots.

Here are the top 10 oldest countries in the world based on the earliest known organised governments:

Globe

1. Iran – 3200 BCE

Once home to the Elamite kingdoms and later the Persian Empire, Iran has over 5,000 years of recorded history.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Egypt – 3100 BCE

Ancient Egypt, with its pharaohs and pyramids, is one of the most studied civilisations in history.

3. Vietnam – 2879 BCE

Vietnam traces its history to the legendary Hung Kings and an influential early kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Armenia – 2492 BCE

Armenia is famed for its ancient culture and status as one of the first Christian nations.

5. North Korea – 2333 BCE

Korean history dates back to Gojoseon, founded by the mythical Dangun.

6. China – 2070 BCE

ADVERTISEMENT

The Xia dynasty represents one of the earliest centralised governments.

7. India – 2000 BCE

India’s civilisation grew around the Indus Valley, influencing much of Asia’s culture.

8. Georgia – 1300 BCE

Georgia’s ancient kingdoms shaped its unique culture and religious history.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Israel – 1300 BCE

Israel’s roots trace back to biblical kingdoms and early monotheistic traditions.

10. Sudan – 1070 BCE

Sudan’s history features the Nubian Kingdom of Kush, a rival of Ancient Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oldest sovereign states

Oldest countries

MUST READ: Top 10 unbreakable records in sports history

These are the top 10 oldest countries in the world (by date of self-sovereignty).

Iran - 2600 BCE

ADVERTISEMENT

India - 2500 BCE

China - 1600 BCE

Taiwan (shared with China) - 1600 BCE

Japan - 660 BCE

China - 221 BCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Algeria - 202 BCE

San Marino - 301 CE

France - 843 CE