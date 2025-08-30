Pulse logo
Top 10 oldest countries in the world

30 August 2025 at 20:00
A look at the top 10 oldest countries in the world, based on World Population Review data, tracing their ancient origins and enduring cultural heritage...
History has shaped the modern world through centuries of civilisation, empires, and cultural evolution.

Some nations trace their origins back thousands of years, with organised governments, rich traditions, and cultural practices that continue to influence life today. A

ccording to data from World Population Review, several countries stand out as the oldest, based on archaeological evidence, early organised governments, and historic records.

Many of these nations have survived wars, invasions, and changing borders yet remain strong custodians of their ancient heritage.

These countries are not only political entities but also homes to some of the world’s oldest cities and civilisations.

For example, Damascus, Syria, is believed to be inhabited as early as 10,000 BCE, while Jericho in the West Bank dates back to 9000 BCE. Other ancient cities, such as Plovdiv in Bulgaria and Susa in Iran, also highlight humanity’s deep historical roots.

Here are the top 10 oldest countries in the world based on the earliest known organised governments:

Globe

1. Iran – 3200 BCE 

Once home to the Elamite kingdoms and later the Persian Empire, Iran has over 5,000 years of recorded history.

2. Egypt – 3100 BCE 

Ancient Egypt, with its pharaohs and pyramids, is one of the most studied civilisations in history.

3. Vietnam – 2879 BCE

Vietnam traces its history to the legendary Hung Kings and an influential early kingdom.

4. Armenia – 2492 BCE 

Armenia is famed for its ancient culture and status as one of the first Christian nations.

5. North Korea – 2333 BCE 

Korean history dates back to Gojoseon, founded by the mythical Dangun.

6. China – 2070 BCE 

The Xia dynasty represents one of the earliest centralised governments.

7. India – 2000 BCE 

India’s civilisation grew around the Indus Valley, influencing much of Asia’s culture.

8. Georgia – 1300 BCE 

Georgia’s ancient kingdoms shaped its unique culture and religious history.

9. Israel – 1300 BCE 

Israel’s roots trace back to biblical kingdoms and early monotheistic traditions.

10. Sudan – 1070 BCE

Sudan’s history features the Nubian Kingdom of Kush, a rival of Ancient Egypt.

Oldest sovereign states

Oldest countries

These are the top 10 oldest countries in the world (by date of self-sovereignty).

  • Iran - 2600 BCE

  • India - 2500 BCE

  • China - 1600 BCE

  • Taiwan (shared with China) - 1600 BCE

  • Japan - 660 BCE

  • China - 221 BCE

  • Algeria - 202 BCE

  • San Marino - 301 CE

  • France - 843 CE

  • Austria - 976 CE

