West Hills Mall brings talent, music, & culture to life for Ghana Month 2025

This March, West Hills Mall turned up the energy and excitement, bringing the community together for a Ghana Month celebration like no other. From jaw-dropping performances at the Talent Show on March 8th to the electrifying Karaoke Night on March 22nd, the mall became a vibrant hub of creativity, fun, and cultural appreciation.

The Talent Show set the stage for an unforgettable night, with participants showcasing their incredible skills—from soulful singers and energetic dancers to side-splitting comedians and awe-inspiring magicians. The audience was on the edge of their seats, cheering as each act brought their A-game. To reward their passion and effort, West Hills Mall surprised performers with shopping vouchers, encouraging them to keep pushing their creative boundaries.

On March 22nd, music lovers took center stage at the highly anticipated Karaoke Night. Patrons grabbed the mic and sang their hearts out, filling the air with joy, laughter, and friendly competition. West Hills Mall kept the celebration going by rewarding participants with shopping vouchers to make the night even more special.

To further immerse visitors in the spirit of Ghana Month, the mall introduced two cultural installations that sparked nostalgia and pride. A Tumatu Game Installation allowed patrons of all ages to relive the joy of the traditional game played across generations. In addition, shoppers and visitors had the chance to capture picture-perfect moments at a Ghana Black Star Monument-themed photo installation, symbolizing unity, resilience, and national pride. These experiences provided a fun and interactive way to celebrate Ghanaian heritage.