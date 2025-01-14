A Plus alleges NPP minister killed Ahmed Suale, threatens to drag police to Parliament

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Ghana Police Service to provide an update on the status of the investigation into the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale. He has vowed to summon the leadership of the police to Parliament if they fail to meet his deadline.

The lawmaker made this statement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 14th December 2025, alleging that a high-ranking minister from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration masterminded the murder.

A Plus recounted an encounter that occurred on 15th July when he was invited by the police to assist with the investigation:

Last year, I was invited to the CID headquarters to provide information regarding the murder of Ahmed Suale. During the meeting, I identified a high-profile minister from the previous government who was allegedly involved in contracting assailants to carry out the crime. I also disclosed my source, a highly credible one, in the presence of the CID director.

Accusing the police of neglecting the case, A Plus urged them to provide a public update or risk being summoned to Parliament.

It is critical that the CID director updates the public on the progress of the investigation and indicates with justification whether additional time is required.

At this point, it appears the matter has been sidelined. If no update is provided within 48 hours, I will invoke my authority as a Member of Parliament to formally summon the Ghana Police Service to brief Parliament on this case. Should that fail, I will utilise my Facebook and other social media platforms to update the nation on what I know about the matter, which shall include the name of the alleged perpetrator.

One of the darkest moments of the Akufo-Addo administration, Ahmed Suale, a journalist with Tiger Eye P.I., an investigative outlet led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, was shot dead in Accra on 16th January 2019 in what appeared to be a contract killing.