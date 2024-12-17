A Plus blasts Christian Council, CSOs for silence over dumsor, waiting to blame Mahama

To the Christian Council: Speak now or forever hold your peace! Be like Christ, who was unbiased and fearless. He looked the Pharisees in the eye and told them the truth. Do not reserve your voices for only when the NDC is in power. Speak up now and tell the nation the truth—that Ghana is currently experiencing dumsor. That the economy is bad. Do not wait for John Mahama to be sworn in before you start speaking out, like Balaam's donkey in the Bible. You are human beings, not donkeys—act like it!