A Plus blasts Christian Council, CSOs for silence over dumsor, waiting to blame Mahama

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, the Member of Parliament-elect for Gomoa Central, has criticised the Christian Council and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for their noticeable silence on the challenges facing Ghana under the outgoing government.
According to him, these institutions, which were once vocal in their criticism of past administrations, have failed to speak up during President Nana Akufo-Addo's tenure, despite the numerous issues affecting citizens.
A Plus accused these groups of selectively finding their voices only when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, John Dramani Mahama, are in power. He alleged that, despite ongoing power outages in the country, the Christian Council and CSOs have chosen to remain silent, seemingly waiting to place the blame on Mahama once he takes office.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, A Plus stated: “Ghana is currently facing load-shedding, commonly known as dumsor. At the moment, Ghana has institutions and groups such as the Christian Council, civil society organizations like the Danquah Institute, and vocal Akans.
All these individuals, groups, and organizations are fully aware that the country is experiencing dumsor due to the incompetence of the overhyped Akufo Addo's administration. Yet, they remain silent, seemingly waiting for John Mahama to assume office so they can quickly mobilize to declare that he has brought dumsor back.
A Plus expressed disappointment, urging the Christian Council and other organisations to act in alignment with their supposed moral authority by addressing the nation’s challenges and holding leaders accountable.
He emphasised the need for unbiased advocacy, saying:
To the Christian Council: Speak now or forever hold your peace! Be like Christ, who was unbiased and fearless. He looked the Pharisees in the eye and told them the truth. Do not reserve your voices for only when the NDC is in power. Speak up now and tell the nation the truth—that Ghana is currently experiencing dumsor. That the economy is bad. Do not wait for John Mahama to be sworn in before you start speaking out, like Balaam's donkey in the Bible. You are human beings, not donkeys—act like it!
The entertainer-turned-politician criticised the perceived hypocrisy and urged these groups to maintain consistency in their advocacy, regardless of which political party is in power.