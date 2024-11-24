Ashanti Region: Pig farmers increase prices over rising costs of production

Pork lovers, particularly in the Ashanti Region, should prepare to pay more for the delicacy in the coming weeks. This is because, the Ashanti Regional Chapter of the Pig Farmers Association has announced an immediate price increase due to soaring production costs, which are threatening their survival in the industry.

According to the association, this move is necessary to sustain their businesses amidst the current economic challenges.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi on Friday, 22 November 2024, the President of the Ashanti Regional Chapter, Daniel Yaw Saim, revealed that rising feed costs and operational expenses have caused significant setbacks for pig farmers. He disclosed that 18 pig farms in the region have collapsed in 2024 alone due to unsustainable production costs.

As part of the price adjustments, the cost of one kilo of live-weight pork will increase from GHS26 to a minimum of GHS30, reflecting the financial pressures faced by pig farmers.

Mr Saim highlighted the sharp rise in prices of key feed ingredients:

The price of 50 kilograms of maize, previously sold at GHS250, has risen to GHS360. Wheat bran has increased from 50 cedis to 85 cedis, premix from 800 cedis to 1,050 cedis, soybean from 350 to 550 cedis, rice from 25 cedis to between 60 and 100 cedis, and palm kernel cake from 40 cedis to 120 cedis. The price of everything has gone up.

He emphasised that the price hike is unavoidable if farmers are to prevent further collapse of their businesses.