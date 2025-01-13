Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo for mismanaging ESLA, pledges to resolve energy sector crisis

The more important and critical issue was the debt and paying down the debt that accumulated in the sector. And so we introduced the energy sector levy. And our anticipation was that looking at the revenues that were going to be generated by the energy sector within five years, we would have been able to clear the legacy debt. And so we passed the ESLA levy. But after we passed it, we left office in December, and a new government came in, and they had other ideas and other ways of trying to do things.