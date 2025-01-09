Shield Pension Trust supports Kantamanto Market recovery efforts

Shield Pension Trust, a Ghanaian-owned corporate trustee renowned for its top-notch retirement solutions across Africa, has stepped forward to aid the victims of the recent devastating fire at Kantamanto Market, one of Accra's largest hubs for secondhand clothing.

On January 9, 2025, representatives of the Trust, spearheaded by Madam Acheampomaah Opoku Afari the managing director visited the market to assess the damage and offer support to the affected traders. The fire, which broke out on January 1, 2025, destroyed numerous stalls and left many vendors without their livelihoods, prompting widespread calls for assistance.

In response to the crisis, Shield Pension Trust provided essential supplies and financial support to help the traders recover from their losses. The initiative was led by Madam Acheampomaah Opoku Afari, Managing Director of Shield Pension Trust, who met with market leaders and traders to express the company’s solidarity and commitment to rebuilding the market.

"We understand the hardships that come with such a disaster, and we are here to support you in rebuilding your businesses and lives," Madam Opoku Afari said. She emphasized the importance of community support in difficult times, adding, "We believe that by coming together, we can help restore hope and stability to those affected by this tragedy."

Market leaders welcomed the contributions and highlighted the need for collective efforts from private organizations and government bodies to expedite the recovery process.

The visit, which occurred on January 9, 2025, underscored Shield Pension Trust’s commitment to community development and disaster relief, aligning with its broader goal of supporting vulnerable groups beyond its core pension management services.

The Kantamanto Market fire, which displaced hundreds of traders and destroyed millions of cedis worth of goods, has sparked ongoing recovery efforts. Stakeholders, including private organizations and government agencies, are being urged to collaborate on a comprehensive rebuilding plan that incorporates safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Despite the challenges, the Kantamanto Market community has demonstrated remarkable resilience, vowing to restore the vibrant commercial hub to its former glory.

About Shield Pension Trust