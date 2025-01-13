SHS: President Mahama orders distribution of food from Tema Warehouse amid shortage

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to collaborate with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to distribute food items stored in the Tema Warehouse to Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide.
This directive follows concerns raised by the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) about food shortages after schools reopened on 3rd January 2025.
Addressing the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service in Accra on Sunday, 12th January, President Mahama acknowledged the issue and outlined plans to address it. He revealed that food stored in the Tema Warehouse, imported by the previous Akufo-Addo administration in response to a drought last year, would be distributed to schools as an emergency intervention.
As a stopgap measure, I've asked the Chief of Staff to work with the Ghana Education Service to allocate and evacuate food that is currently held in warehouses in Tema. This food was imported by the outgoing government in response to the drought that occurred last year. But in this emergency, we need to use some of that food to feed our students so that education can continue.
President Mahama reaffirmed his dedication to revitalising all sectors, including education. He promised to uphold his campaign pledge of convening a National Education Review Conference within 120 days of assuming office.
Education will be another cornerstone of our reset, with a focus on improving infrastructure, providing resources for teachers, and expanding access to technology for students. As indicated in our 120-day plan, we will convene a National Education Review Conference to address the challenges facing various levels of our educational system and forge a consensus on achieving quality education.
In a related development, the President announced plans to launch an investigation into the controversial National Cathedral project.