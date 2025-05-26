Ablakwa visits Suzy Pinamang in London, provides update on her eye injury treatment

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has visited Suzy Adwoa Pinamang, the Adventist Senior High School student who tragically lost her eyesight after being shot in the face by a fellow student.

Suzy, a student at Adventist SHS in Bantama, Ashanti Region, sustained the life-altering injury on Friday, April 4, during break time.

According to reports, Bernard Amoabeng, a Form Two student, brought a firearm to school.

A group of students reportedly began debating whether the weapon was real and capable of firing.

In an attempt to demonstrate its functionality, Amoabeng allegedly discharged the weapon, injuring Suzy and another student.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and calls for support.

Renowned Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama responded by taking full financial responsibility for Suzy's medical treatment.

He facilitated her transfer to Accra for urgent care and made arrangements for further medical attention abroad.

During a recent visit to London, Minister Ablakwa met with Suzy and provided a public update on her condition.

Writing on his official Facebook page, the minister stated:

After representing President Mahama at the Oxford Africa Conference this morning, I made time to visit the amazing Suzy Adwoa Pinamang in London.

Suzy’s doctors have conducted numerous tests following her gunshot injuries and have scheduled her surgery for next month.

According to Ablakwa, Suzy is responding positively to treatment and remains in good spirits.

He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the dedicated care she is receiving from Ghana’s diplomatic mission and express appreciation to those supporting her recovery.

He added:

I am glad our courageous Suzy is in high spirits and doing very well. I commend the staff of the Ghana High Commission in London for their extraordinary care.

We continue to convey heartfelt appreciation to the incredibly kindhearted Ibrahim Mahama. Let’s keep praying for Suzy — God won’t let us down.