Alleged NDC thugs vandalise Greater Accra EC office over Ablekuma North results

Some individuals suspected to be thugs associated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) reportedly stormed the Greater Accra Regional office of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Reports indicate that the group dressed in the party’s colours, numbering approximately 40, arrived at the office on Friday, 17 January, ahead of the final collation of parliamentary results for the disputed Ablekuma North Constituency.

The alleged perpetrators reportedly threatened and drove away media personnel and officials preparing for the exercise, ordering them to vacate the premises. They subsequently vandalised office property, including louvre blades, doors, and other items.

Witnesses claim the individuals chanted slogans in support of the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Ewurabena Aubynn, declaring her the MP-elect for the constituency.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the incident, and it remains unclear whether any arrests have been made.

The Ablekuma North Constituency is the only disputed constituency from the 2024 general election, sparking tensions between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC.

The previous attempt to complete the collation process on 8 January was disrupted by disagreements and delays. This followed the resignation of the Returning Officer, Vincent Obeng, amid disputes over the verification of pink sheets.

Of the constituency's 281 polling stations, results from 278 have been verified. However, the results of three polling stations remain contested by the NDC and the NPP.

The seat is hotly contested by Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubynn of the NDC, with both claiming victory in the election.