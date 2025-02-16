Angry youth in Walewale destroy Regional Minister’s vehicle of curfew imposition

Some angry youth in Walewale have vandalised the vehicle of the North East Regional Minister in protest against a 6:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew imposed yesterday by the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed.

The curfew, suggested by the Regional Security Council, was a measure taken by the government to control the outbreaks of violence in the area, in connection with the Bawku conflicts.

In light of this, the government has urged residents to remain calm and seek peaceful solutions. A ban on carrying weapons has also been enforced, with offenders facing arrest and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the MP for Walewale, Mahama Tiah Abdul-Kabiru, has condemned the decision to impose a curfew on the area, calling it ‘poorly made and politically motivated’.

While I reiterate my earlier condemnation of attack on travelers in and around Walewale, I wish to emphatically state that the decision was poorly made and politically motivated and provides no solution to the underlying problem….This is clearly a decision that does not seek to foster peace but an attempt to use state power to unjustifiably punish innocent civilians.

Regardless, the MP urged locals in the area to cooperate with security services to maintain peace.

Let me however appeal to the public and people of Walewale to help the security services to maintain peace in the area. Clearly, violence should have no place in our society and cooperation with the security agencies is key to fostering peace and stability.