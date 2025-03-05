Atebubu: Thief forced to carry stolen goat through township in public shaming [Video]

A volunteer group established by the paramount chief of Atebubu, the capital of the Atebubu-Amantin District in the Bono East Region, has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the community.

Tasked by the chief to address the rising issues of theft and drug abuse, the group of vigilant youth successfully apprehended a young man in the early hours of Wednesday morning for stealing a goat.

Under the community’s established rules, the suspect was subjected to a public shaming ritual.

He was paraded through the Atebubu township with the stolen goat on his shoulders, serving as a stark warning to others who might engage in similar criminal activities.

This decisive action highlights the group’s dedication to upholding justice and deterring crime in the area.

The growing menace of drug abuse and theft

Drug abuse among the youth has become a pressing issue, leading to increased incidents of theft and even violent crimes in some communities.

Despite efforts by the government and law enforcement agencies, such as the Ghana Police Service, to address these recurring problems, the challenges persist.

This underscores the need for a collective approach involving parents, community leaders, and relevant institutions to tackle the root causes of these societal ills.

A call to action

Parents and community leaders must prioritise mass education on the dangers of drug abuse and theft.

Clear communication of the consequences individuals face when caught engaging in such activities is essential to deterrence.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) must also step up its efforts by fulfilling its mandate to provide widespread education on the repercussions of these actions.

Additionally, traditional leaders, inspired by the proactive measures taken by the Atebubu paramount chief, should replicate similar initiatives in their communities.

By fostering collaboration between traditional authorities, local leaders, and civic institutions, communities can work toward creating a peaceful and harmonious environment for all residents.

The actions of the Atebubu volunteer group serve as a powerful example of how community-driven initiatives can complement government efforts to address crime and social challenges.