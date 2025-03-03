Pregnant woman and her 2-year-old daughter found murdered near stream in Akrokere

A 29-year-old pregnant woman, identified as Ama Rita, and her two-year-old daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Akrokere in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

The victims were discovered approximately 20 meters apart, with visible signs of assault, indicating foul play.

Hon. Ernest Appiah Sampson, Assembly Member for the Biribi Wo Oman Yi Mu Electoral Area, provided details of the tragic incident during an interview on the Lawson TV/Radio Ghana Se Sen Morning Show.

He revealed that the bodies were found near a stream, a discovery that has left the community in shock and fear, as per the Lawson FM/TV report.

Observations at the scene suggest that the woman struggled with her attackers before being overpowered.

Hon. Appiah Sampson described the situation as heartbreaking, noting that the bodies had likely been at the location for about four days before being discovered.

Ama Rita, a hard-working trader known for preparing and selling kenkey and other food items, particularly during funerals in the area, was described as a valued member of the community.

Her untimely death, along with that of her young daughter, has left residents deeply unsettled.

Following a distress call from community members, Hon. Appiah Sampson and his unit committee promptly reported the incident to the police.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Obuasi Dwaden OD Mortuary, and investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this gruesome crime.