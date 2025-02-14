The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced a nationwide industrial action, effective Thursday, 20th February 2025, in protest against the appointment of Samuel Adom Botchway as Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry by President John Mahama.

In a statement dated 13th February and addressed to regional secretaries, CLOGSAG’s Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, stated that the decision was made by the National Executive Committee (NEC) during a meeting on 11th February to discuss the appointment of politically exposed persons into the civil service.

The statement noted:

The Council noted the appointment of Mr Samuel Adom Botchway, a politically exposed person, as the Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry.

The National Executive Council (NEC) decided that should Mr Samuel Adom Botchway assume office as Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry, CLOGSAG should declare a nationwide strike.

Despite strong opposition from CLOGSAG, Mr Adom Botchway officially assumed office on Wednesday, 12th February 2025.

During a brief ceremony at the National Office of the Births and Deaths Registry, located in the NALAG House at Shiashie in the Greater Accra Region, the outgoing Registrar, Madam Henrietta Lamptey, formally handed over the reins to Mr Botchway.

Following this, CLOGSAG’s national leadership has directed all its members across the country to stay at home from Thursday, 20th February 2025, until further notice.

The association argues that the appointment of Mr Adom Botchway, who is perceived as a politically exposed individual, undermines the neutrality of the civil service.