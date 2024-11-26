Mortuary workers in public and private facilities across the country have announced their intention to strike effective Thursday, 28th November 2024. The Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) cited the government’s failure to address their longstanding grievances as the reason for this industrial action.
The workers are demanding the immediate payment of the 50% base salary COVID-19 bonuses promised by President Akufo-Addo to frontline health workers, settlement of salary arrears dating back to 2021, adequate provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and financial clearance for the recruitment of 500 new mortuary workers.
In a statement dated 22nd November, MOWAG accused the government of lacking commitment, despite suspending an earlier strike on 26th September 2024 to allow for dialogue.
The statement read:
Despite our efforts to reach a mutually acceptable end, the issues that led to the initial strike action remain unresolved. We have been left with no choice but to take this decision to protect the interest of our members. The strike action will resume on Thursday, 28th November 2024, unless we receive a satisfactory response from your side regarding our outstanding demands.
Speaking to Pulse News, MOWAG’s General Secretary, Richard Jordan, expressed frustration over the government’s perceived indifference.
He asked:
If government wrote to the Controller in September, why is it still unpaid by October and November? This shows there is no commitment. They don’t understand what it means to work with a dead body.
Jordan further emphasised that all mortuary workers would remain at home, even beyond the December 7 elections, if their urgent demands are not addressed.
Read the statement below: