CLOGSAG strike in Akatsi over attacks on Municipal workers

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced that its members at the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly will not resume work until a stakeholders' dialogue is convened to address ongoing attacks on local government employees.
The strike, which began on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, was prompted by an attack on two field officers from the Physical Planning Department of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly.
The officers were assaulted on January 17, 2025, while inspecting a property under construction to verify its clearance documents.
According to David Okonkwo Lartey, the Akatsi South Municipal Chairman of CLOGSAG, the officers were attacked again despite being escorted by five police officers.
The two officers went to the police station to report the issue. So, we were told that about five police officers were detailed to accompany them to the site. Upon getting there, the owner of the site organised a mob and beat them up again right in the presence of the police. The police looked on unconcerned. So, they had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
A communique from Executive Secretary Israel Ampotabdo expressed concern over the failure of local authorities, traditional leaders, and police to address these violent incidents.
Indeed, the safety of workers at Akatsi Municipal Assembly is threatened. Under these circumstances, the Association is calling on all CLOGSAG members at Akatsi South Municipal to stay at home as their safety at work cannot be guaranteed
Volta Regional Secretary Ernest Sakyi criticised the police for their inaction, describing the situation in Akatsi as increasingly lawless.
CLOGSAG maintains that work will not resume until a stakeholders' engagement is held to ensure the safety and protection of its members.