Court grants GH¢50,000 bail to blogger arrested for allegedly publishing false news

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to blogger Samuel Amadotor of Dklassgh.net after he was arrested for allegedly circulating false information about the former Board Chair of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Okatakye Boakye Danquah Ababio II.

Presided over by Her Ladyship Evelyn Asamoah, the court set bail at GH¢50,000 with two sureties. Amadotor has been charged with publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic under Section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act (Act 29), and publication of false news contrary to Section 123 of the Electronic Transactions Act (Act 772). He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

After submissions from the prosecution and the defence, the court admitted him to bail. Defence counsel Jerry Avenorgbo expressed satisfaction with the ruling, adding that his client looks forward to clearing his name when the trial continues.

The case will proceed as the accused returns to court for the next hearing.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 20 November, the Ghana Police Service confirmed that the arrest was carried out with assistance from the National Signals Bureau (NSB).

The Police indicated that the action followed a complaint from Mr Boakye Danquah Ababio II, who reported that harmful and fabricated claims had been made about him online.

According to the Police, Amadotor admitted during interrogation that the publication was not genuine and allegedly identified one Chairman Michael Yeboah as the person who directed him to produce it. Investigators have since launched efforts to locate Yeboah to assist with the case.