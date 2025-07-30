Criminal case against uniBank shareholders struck out

The criminal case brought against the shareholders of uniBank Ghana has officially been struck out by the High Court, ending years of legal proceedings.

The case, which stemmed from the bank’s collapse in 2018, has long been surrounded by concerns over due process and conflicting financial figures. The widely reported GHS 5.7 billion liability was never independently verified.

KPMG, the firm appointed to review the bank’s finances, noted in its report that the figure was a caveat—not a confirmed amount. No missing funds were ever established.

In addition, earlier statements from the Deputy Attorney General in 2019 acknowledged that the revocation of uniBank’s license did not follow the legally required process.

This latest development brings closure to one of Ghana’s most high-profile banking cases. It also raises important questions about how financial institutions are regulated, and the safeguards in place to ensure fair treatment under the law.