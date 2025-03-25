Dr Bawumia makes significant cash donation and cement to victims of Adum fire

Former Vice President and leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated GH₵200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to traders affected by the devastating fire at the Adum Bluelight Market.

During a visit on Tuesday, 25th March, Dr Bawumia expressed his deep sorrow over the extent of the damage caused by the fire. He pledged his support to the victims and urged philanthropists to assist those affected.

He stated:

ALSO READ: Policewoman arrested and interdicted for burning colleague with boiling water

We watched it on TV and saw the entire market burning down. Livelihoods have been lost. People's capital and investments have been destroyed. This is a disaster for the country, the market, and all the traders here.

Announcing his donation, Dr Bawumia also called on businesses and individuals to support the victims.

Every bit of help we can provide is crucial. Let us, as Ghanaians, come together to assist them because they have lost their means of livelihood. I am making a personal donation of GH₵200,000 and 1,000 bags of cement to aid them. But I also encourage companies, individuals, and the government to step in and offer their support.

They have expressed their desire to rebuild the market themselves, and I fully support that. Whatever assistance the government and individuals can provide, nothing is too small.

In his speech, Dr Bawumia also commended personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for their dedication and hard work in bringing the fire under control.

ALSO READ: GNFS to ‘punish’ ADOI Alex Nartey over clash with Ashanti regional minister

Meanwhile, President John Mahama has pledged his support for traders affected by the devastating fire outbreak.