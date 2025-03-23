Affected Adum fire traders protest against evacuation directives from NADMO

Some traders affected by the Adum market fire have been protesting against evacuation attempts from the Blue Light area.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had directed the affected traders to vacate the area to allow for reconstruction efforts to begin.

However, the traders refused to comply with the directive, instead gathering at the very spot they were supposed to vacate. In a viral video, the victims could be seen dancing to celebratory jama music as they protested against the actions of the assembly and NADMO officials. Another video showed the traders actively chasing away personnel who had arrived to commence work on the site.

About the Adum market fire

The fire at Adum market started in the early hours of 21st March at the popular Blue Light Arena, near Hello FM, before rapidly spreading to adjacent shops and causing significant losses for many traders.

It is believed that the fire was caused by an electrical fault, which was further exacerbated by the congested layout of the shops. However, investigations are still ongoing to confirm the exact cause.

Following the incident, President Mahama visited the scene to assess the extent of the damage. He pledged to support the victims and instructed NADMO to assist affected traders in their recovery efforts.