I’ve never touched anyone – D Black on managing female artistes at his record label

Renowned Ghanaian rapper and founder of Black Avenue Muzik, D-Black has debunked rumours of any sexual relations with female artistes signed to his label.
In an interview on Accra FM, D-Black revealed that while he is the record label owner, he does not personally manage the artistes, let alone have an intimate relationship with them.
I’ve never ever [sexually] touched anybody that I’ve signed with. I don’t manage the female artistes, in fact, I don’t manage any artistes. It’s always someone that’s managing the artistes on my behalf. So I’m not doing the running around. I’m not an artiste manager per se, I’m just the record label owner.
Justifying why he would not be in any form of intimate relationship with female artistes signed to his label, he described his preference in women—one who is poised, simple, and focused, without the flashiness of being a celebrity.
People think that the women that you see around me in the clubs, parties, or on social media are my type of woman. My type of woman is very different. If you see the mother of my children, she is a doctor. She doesn’t even wear nails. I’m very into the traditional woman. I’m attracted to the career woman—very simple, not too out there, quiet in her corner. That’s the type of woman I’ve always been into.
D-Black is best known for hit tracks like Vera, Kotomoshi, and Wo’ara. His latest music venture was the release of his sixth studio album, The Ghanaian Visa, which was scheduled for release on 6 March. Featured artistes on the album include Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and Joyce Blessing, among others.