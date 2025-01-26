FanMilk apologises for Achimota-Tesano traffic disruption due to truck accident

Fan Milk PLC has issued an apology to motorists and the public following a truck accident involving one of its third-party logistics partners, Adwenpa Transport Services Limited.

The incident occurred on the Achimota-Tesano overhead bridge on Saturday evening, January 25, 2025, causing significant traffic congestion in the area.

In a statement, Fan Milk expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, clarifying that the truck was not carrying any products at the time of the accident.

Fortunately, there were no injuries, fatalities, or damage to other vehicles reported.

The company assured the public that its logistics partner is working closely with authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure the truck is promptly removed to restore normal traffic flow.

“Adwenpa is collaborating with the authorities to review this unfortunate incident. We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused road users, the community, and motorists using this route,” Fan Milk stated.

Eyewitnesses reported the vehicle mounting the pavement and breaking through the railing of the bridge. The truck then fell off unto the road below, causing a congestion on the Achimota-Tesano road stretch.