Fatal explosion at mining shops in Odumasi kills one, leaves many injured

A devastating explosion at shops storing mining explosives in Odumasi, near Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region, has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, including two firefighters.

The blaze erupted in stores stocked with dynamites and other explosives used by local miners, setting off powerful blasts that shook the ground, damaged buildings, and left several people wounded. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The explosion occurred approximately 50 metres from a fuel station, raising concerns over the extent of the damage.

While the exact cause remains undetermined, authorities reported that the driver of the first fire truck on the scene lost consciousness after his vehicle was caught in the explosion's impact. Another firefighter was injured and taken to hospital.

Divisional Officer Grade 2, Joe Bryden, the Asante Akyem Central Municipal Fire Commander, confirmed to Luv FM that a resident who attempted to alert firefighters to the danger tragically lost his life.

“He was trying to warn the firefighters to back off, but before he could escape, the explosion occurred. He was severely injured, and I’ve been told he has passed,” Bryden said.

Authorities continue to assess the full scale of the casualties and destruction as investigations proceed.