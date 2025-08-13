Flora Tissues pays condolence visit to the presidency following helicopter crash tragedy

#Featuredpost
In the wake of the tragic helicopter crash on 6th August 2025, which claimed the lives of two government ministers and six other state officials, Flora Tissues has expressed its deepest condolences to the nation.
A delegation from Delta Paper Mill Limited, producers of Flora Tissues, paid a solidarity visit to the Presidency to commiserate with the government and people of Ghana. The team was led by Ms. Barbara Baaba Incoom, Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill Limited, and accompanied by the company’s Brand Ambassador, Mr. Fred Amugi.
The delegation was warmly received by Mr. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff; Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister in charge of Government Communication; and Mr. Seth Terkper, Economic Advisor to the President.
Speaking on behalf of the company, Mr. Amugi stated:
“In moments of grief, comfort is not merely an act but a duty. While we cannot take away the pain, Flora Tissues believes in being present to wipe every tear and to stand with the nation as one family.”
As a demonstration of its commitment to national unity and compassion, Flora Tissues presented tissue products to the Office of the Presidency to support the mourning period and the official funeral arrangements for the departed Officials. The team also laid a wreath in solemn tribute to the memory of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.
The Office of the Presidency expressed deep appreciation to Flora Tissues for the gesture, noting the importance of corporate institutions standing with the nation during moments of sorrow.
#Featuredpost