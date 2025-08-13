Flora Tissues pays condolence visit to the presidency following helicopter crash tragedy

In the wake of the tragic helicopter crash on 6th August 2025, which claimed the lives of two government ministers and six other state officials, Flora Tissues has expressed its deepest condolences to the nation.

A delegation from Delta Paper Mill Limited, producers of Flora Tissues, paid a solidarity visit to the Presidency to commiserate with the government and people of Ghana. The team was led by Ms. Barbara Baaba Incoom, Marketing Director of Delta Paper Mill Limited, and accompanied by the company’s Brand Ambassador, Mr. Fred Amugi.

The delegation was warmly received by Mr. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff; Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister in charge of Government Communication; and Mr. Seth Terkper, Economic Advisor to the President.