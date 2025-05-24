Ghana to export nurses and teachers to Jamaica - Ablakwa reveals bilateral deal

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced that Jamaica is prepared to receive nurses and teachers from Ghana as part of a newly established bilateral partnership between the two countries.

He made this known in a post shared on his official Facebook page, stating that both nations have agreed on the arrangement following fruitful diplomatic discussions.

In addition to the exchange programme, the two countries have committed to holding high-level political consultations aimed at strengthening cooperation in key sectors such as trade, education, agribusiness, tourism, culture, and sports.

An immensely successful meeting with my counterpart, Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith (MP), when we met on the margins of the OACPS summit in Brussels

Ablakwa noted, reflecting on the productive dialogue held with the Jamaican foreign minister.

He further emphasised the importance of the relationship between Ghana and Jamaica, adding:

Ghana 🇬🇭 and Jamaica 🇯🇲 are set to expand the frontiers of our inseparable historical relations.

The agreement marks a significant step toward deepening Ghana-Jamaica relations and reflects a shared commitment to transforming longstanding cultural and historical ties into tangible, developmental outcomes.

Historically, Ghana and Jamaica share deep cultural and ancestral links rooted in the transatlantic slave trade, pan-Africanism, and the legacies of leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah and Marcus Garvey.