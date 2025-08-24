Has the double-track SHS system been cancelled? GES clarifies

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed media reports claiming that the 2025/2026 academic calendar has fully reverted to the single-track system.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 24, 2025, the GES clarified that the new calendar provides for both single-track and double-track schools. It emphasised that no decision has been taken to scrap the double-track system entirely. The statement read:

In the spirit of transparent and honest communication, the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to clarify that the 2025/2026 academic calendar has 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗳𝘂𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲-𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺, as reported in some sections of the media. The academic calendar, released last week, makes clear provision for both 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲-𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 and 𝗱𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲-𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 schools.

According to the revised schedule, the academic year officially begins on Saturday, October 18, 2025, with all first-year students expected to report on that date.

The calendar indicates that single-track schools will close on August 21, 2026, while double-track schools will end the academic year on September 4, 2026.

GES message to Regional Directors of Education

The GES also confirmed that Regional Directors of Education have been directed to ensure the calendar is distributed to all heads of second-cycle schools. Heads of institutions are required to strictly follow the outlined dates to maintain consistency across the country.

The letter, signed by Prince C. Agyemang-Duah, Director of the Schools and Instructions Division, stated that a detailed calendar has been attached, including key term dates, holidays, and notes on special arrangements to ensure a smooth academic year.

This clarification comes after widespread reports claimed that the double-track system, introduced in 2018 to ease congestion in Senior High Schools (SHS), had been completely abolished. GES said this information was inaccurate and called for responsible reporting.

