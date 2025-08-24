BECE 2025: How to check your BECE results (Simple step-by-step guide)

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A statement issued on Saturday, August 23, 2025, confirmed that official copies of the results for school candidates will be sent to their schools through their Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education.

Candidates can also check their results online at www.waecgh.org. To do so, they need to purchase a PIN to access the portal.

How to check BECE 2025 results:

Visit WAEC’s official website: www.waecgh.org.

Click on the Results section.

Select Results Checker from the menu.

From the list of examinations, choose BECE SCHOOL/PRIVATE.

Enter your Index Number, Examination Year, and PIN.

Click Submit to view and print your results.

BECE Results Checker Page

WAEC has confirmed that a total of 603,328 candidates sat this year’s examination, consisting of 297,250 males and 306,078 females from 20,395 schools. This year’s examination included 72 visually impaired candidates, 239 with hearing impairments, and 161 with other special needs. The BECE was held at 2,237 centres nationwide, with 2,526 candidates absent.

In its statement, WAEC disclosed that cases of examination malpractice were investigated and sanctions were issued by the 36th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee held on August 15, 2025. The actions taken include:

Cancellation of subject results for 718 candidates.

Cancellation of entire results for 177 candidates.

Withholding of subject results for 1,240 candidates.

Withholding of entire results for 93 candidates.

BECE candidates

Additionally, subject results of candidates from 119 schools have been cancelled, while results from 87 schools remain withheld pending further investigation. WAEC has stated that all withheld results will either be released or cancelled by September 6, 2025 after the conclusion of inquiries.

