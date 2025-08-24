WAEC releases 2025 BECE provisional results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results for candidates who sat the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a statement issued on Saturday, 23rd August, WAEC confirmed that the results of school candidates would be dispatched to their respective schools through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Directors of Education. Candidates may also access their results online via the Council’s official website, www.waecgh.org.

BECE STATEMENT

ALSO READ: Foundations of a Healthy and Lasting Relationship

According to the Council, a total of 603,328 candidates, comprising 297,250 males and 306,078 females from 20,395 schools, registered for the examination. Among them were 72 visually impaired candidates, 239 with hearing impairments, and 161 with other special needs. The examination was conducted at 2,237 centres across the country, with 2,526 candidates reported absent.

ADVERTISEMENT

BECE STATEMENT

WAEC further disclosed that investigations into examination malpractice had led to sanctions approved at the 36th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners’ Appointment Committee on 15th August 2025. The sanctions include:

Cancellation of subject results of 718 candidates.

Cancellation of entire results of 177 candidates.

Withholding of subject results of 1,240 candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Withholding of entire results of 93 candidates.

Additionally, the subject results of candidates from 119 schools have been cancelled, while results from 87 schools remain withheld pending further investigation. WAEC stated that the withheld results may either be released or cancelled by 6th September 2025, once inquiries are concluded.

The Council advised affected candidates to check its website and use the withheld/cancelled results option for details of the decisions and guidance on the next steps. Heads of schools and proprietors may also confirm the status of their candidates’ results using their institutional logins.

ADVERTISEMENT

WAEC cautioned candidates and the public against fraudsters who claim to have the ability to alter results for a fee, stressing that its results are fully secure and verifiable.