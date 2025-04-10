Government to cancel double-track system by 2027 – Education Minister

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that the government is implementing measures aimed at phasing out the Double-Track system at the Senior High School level by 2027.
He made this known during an engagement with members of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) at a meeting held in Sunyani, in the Bono Region.
Mr Iddrisu indicated that the government will undertake a series of reforms, including revisions to the curriculum and a restructuring of the administration of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), to support the transition.
“We are working to revise the curriculum… If the government is to succeed in ending the double-track system, not later than Monday, you should have a board so that all expenditures are properly approved by the board. We expect that by the year 2027, the double-track system will be a thing of the past,” he stated.
The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to education and human capital development, emphasising that GETFund will continue to play a vital role in improving school infrastructure across the country.
The double-track system was introduced in Ghana’s senior high schools during the 2018/19 academic year as a response to increased student enrolment under the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy. Launched in 2017/2018, the FSHS initiative made secondary education free, resulting in a surge in admissions that existing school facilities could not accommodate. To manage this, the government implemented the double-track system in 400 schools, dividing students and staff into two alternating groups—while one track is in school, the other is on break.