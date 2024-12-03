HDG Homes, Turkish firm to build luxury apartments at Kumasi Airport City

Ghana’s premier real estate and investment management company, HDG Homes, has partnered with Miller Holding, a prominent Turkish construction firm, to develop luxury apartments and penthouses directly opposite the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi.

The Kensington Heights development is expected to redefine the living experience in Kumasi and accelerate economic growth in the region. It comprises suites, one-, two-, and three- bedroom apartments, sky suites and penthouses, offering residents the convenience of connecting to any part of the world right from the comfort of their homes.

The 15-storey Kensington Heights will include four distinctive apartment blocks offering unparalleled 360-degree panoramic airport and city views, modern living spaces, and a range of exclusive amenities. Once completed, it will be a hallmark of luxury living in Kumasi, transforming the skyline and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents with its rooftop gardens, large swimming pools, ground gardens and green parks, gyms, yoga centres, business lounges, kids' playgrounds, marts, cafes, backup utilities, and more.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HDG Homes, Stephen Owusu, said “The Kensington Heights represents more than just a residential development; it catalyses growth and opportunity for Kumasi and Ghana.”

“The proximity of the apartment blocks to the airport ensures seamless connectivity, making it a strategic location for both residents and businesses,” he closed.

Mr. Owusu revealed that Kensington Heights is just a component of an ambitious project called Airport City Kumasi, which features luxury homes for families, luxury hotels, premium shopping

centres, a curated selection of restaurants, a medical centre, a cinema, a strip mall and parks, with unmatched amenities.

He called on investors to diversify their portfolios from the already saturated real estate market in Accra, secure their future, and tap into the investment rewards that The Kensington Heights promises.

For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Miller Holding, Mr. Mert Mildon said he was thrilled about the partnership adding that it is a testament to Miller Holding’s commitment to Africa, bringing world-class design and construction standards to Ghana.

“We are a diversified holding company, founded in 1967, operating in the construction, automotive, marine, energy, aviation, and extractive sectors with a long history of delivering high-quality construction projects in France, Dubai, United States of America, Tanzania,

Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo among others - these give us the vast experience to deliver on The Kensington Heights,” he said.

Kensington Heights aims to create a healthy, sustainable living for Ghanaians at home and abroad while offering unmatched above-average returns to investors and buyers due to its iconic and strategic location.

Note to Editors

About HDG Homes