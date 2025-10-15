#Featuredpost

Moving to another country - the main fear in life or an opportunity to broaden horizons? This is the question our protagonist Eyerusalem Worku from Ethiopia askes herself today. She has been living and working in Russia with the Alabuga Start programme for over 1.5 years. Read in our article how the girl's parents reacted to the decision to move to another continent, what she was looking for and whether her expectations were met.

"The Main Reason I Moved Here Was the Opportunity to Grow Professionally"

In the context of globalization and a rapidly changing world, higher education is fading into the background. New opportunities for professional development and career growth are opening up for young people in large companies that independently train personnel right on the job.

'I cannot imagine my life without the Russian language': Eyerusalem's experience in Russia

The Alabuga Special Economic Zone has become such a place, having launched an employment programme for girls from Africa, Latin America, South and Southeast Asia in 2022. "I wanted to go abroad, discover more opportunities, learn a new culture, language and everything. By the time I was looking for opportunities, Alabuga Start was on my hand, so I decided to discover it more," Eyerusalem shared her experience. The girl moved to Russia in 2023 to try her hand in the Catering field. "I started as a kitchen worker with a salary of around $500: I helped in the kitchen, studied the technology of preparing various dishes, learned how to work with products correctly. In 1.5 years in the programme, I grew to a barista and earn more than $1,200, and in a couple of months I will be promoted to an administrator," explained Ms. Worku. "Becoming an administrator in a restaurant will be a big challenge, our interlocutor admitted. Leaving the comfort zone, communicating with a large number of people, managing processes in the restaurant - all this will require greater responsibility and "another level of leadership skill".

From Doubts to Support: How the Parents Reacted to the Decision to Move to Russia

The issue of safety, trust and cultural environment is key for parents. And this is where Alabuga Start turned out to be unexpectedly convincing. From the moment of applying for the programme, the girls are accompanied throughout the selection and employment process by an HR specialist from Alabuga, who answers all questions from future participants and their parents in detail. “It was somehow difficult for my parents to accept it. And the only thing I did was to research, to get information on the internet and talk to the HR specialist of the programme to get as many details as possible. As I was doing that, I was sharing with them every single piece of information I could find. So, yes, it was hard for them in the beginning, then they started accepting it, then they became supportive,” Eyerusalem said. In addition, upon arrival, the girls begin to study Russian with professional teachers and immerse themselves in the local culture through an integration programme: excursions around Russia, sports events, communication with local residents. The programme participants live in corporate hostels alongside with other Alabuga employees. Entrance to the hostels and buildings is carried out through the Face ID system, which makes their stay even safer. "I live in an apartment with girls from Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya and Kyrgyzstan. We communicate in Russian - it has become a common language that unites us," Eyerusalem shared with a smile. Today, Eyerusalem's younger sister Mahlet also joined the Alabuga Start programme and began her journey in the Catering field. "After seeing my sister's achievements, my parents no longer doubted my choice," stated Mahlet Worku.

How to Become a Participant of the Alabuga Start Programme?

Today, Alabuga Start offers employment in any of 7 fields to choose from: Catering, Service and Hospitality, Road Transport Shop (Driver), Production Operator, Installation Works, Finishing Works, and Logistics. Only girls aged 18 to 22 can join the international programme. The company explained that the age restrictions are determined by the results of an HR research, according to which Alabuga Start implies the opportunity to build a career from scratch. The programme lasts only 2 years. During this time, the girls grow to highly qualified specialists and quickly advance in the career ladder. Upon completion of the programme, participants can choose any of the options for themselves: - Stay to work in Alabuga in their chosen field; - Get a job at one of the resident plants of the special economic zone; - Enrol in Alabuga Polytech or any other educational institution in Russia; - Return home and start their own business, using the accumulated experience and professional skills. At the age of 25 (which is how old the oldest participants will be at the end of the 2-year programme), the girls are already experienced enough to make their own destiny, yet still young enough to discover other opportunities for themselves in both their studies and career. "I want to stay to work in Alabuga after I complete the programme", Eyerusalem envisioned her plans for the future. "This place has already given me a lot. I would say that I've overcome one of my difficulties, which is working with other people. It was hard for me to be able to work in one team with people. And I have overcome that fear thanks to participating in Alabuga Start programme". You can apply for participation via the programme website