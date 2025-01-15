Investigators scale walls, cut barbed wire, arrest South Korea’s President

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first sitting leader in the nation to face such a fate.

Authorities apprehended Yoon, 64, on charges of insurrection linked to a failed martial law declaration on 3 December, which triggered widespread unrest. Yoon’s presidency has been in turmoil since his impeachment by parliament, leaving him suspended from office. His permanent removal now hinges on the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold or overturn the impeachment. Dramatic Arrest Operation The arrest unfolded early Wednesday after weeks of resistance from Yoon’s presidential security team. A prior attempt to detain him on 3 January ended in a six-hour standoff with his guards. This time, a larger force of investigators and police, numbering around 1,000, executed a meticulously planned operation.

Armed with ladders and bolt cutters, officers climbed over barricades, cut through barbed wire, and scaled walls around Yoon's residence in central Seoul. Others approached via nearby trails to surround the premises. After hours of effort, authorities succeeded in taking the embattled president into custody. Yoon’s Response Before Arrest Just before his arrest, Yoon released a three-minute video reiterating his belief that the investigation against him was unlawful. “I decided to appear before the CIO, even though it is an illegal investigation, in order to prevent any unsavoury bloodshed,” he stated. Yoon also claimed investigators had breached his residence's security perimeter using fire equipment. Following his arrest, investigators reported that Yoon remained silent during questioning.