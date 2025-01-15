Investigators scale walls, cut barbed wire, arrest South Korea’s President

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested, marking a historic moment as he becomes the first sitting leader in the nation to face such a fate.
Authorities apprehended Yoon, 64, on charges of insurrection linked to a failed martial law declaration on 3 December, which triggered widespread unrest.
Yoon’s presidency has been in turmoil since his impeachment by parliament, leaving him suspended from office. His permanent removal now hinges on the Constitutional Court’s decision to uphold or overturn the impeachment.
Dramatic Arrest Operation
The arrest unfolded early Wednesday after weeks of resistance from Yoon’s presidential security team. A prior attempt to detain him on 3 January ended in a six-hour standoff with his guards. This time, a larger force of investigators and police, numbering around 1,000, executed a meticulously planned operation.
Armed with ladders and bolt cutters, officers climbed over barricades, cut through barbed wire, and scaled walls around Yoon's residence in central Seoul. Others approached via nearby trails to surround the premises. After hours of effort, authorities succeeded in taking the embattled president into custody.
Yoon’s Response Before Arrest
Just before his arrest, Yoon released a three-minute video reiterating his belief that the investigation against him was unlawful. “I decided to appear before the CIO, even though it is an illegal investigation, in order to prevent any unsavoury bloodshed,” he stated. Yoon also claimed investigators had breached his residence's security perimeter using fire equipment.
Following his arrest, investigators reported that Yoon remained silent during questioning.
Legal Disputes Over Arrest
Yoon’s legal team has vehemently opposed the arrest, arguing that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), the agency spearheading the case, lacks authority to probe allegations of insurrection. They also questioned the validity of the arrest warrant, claiming it was issued by the wrong jurisdiction.
Despite these objections, the court rejected an injunction filed by Yoon’s lawyers to nullify the warrant, affirming its legality.
Political Reactions
The arrest has drawn mixed reactions from political leaders. Opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Chan-dae called it a victory for justice. “This arrest is the first step toward restoring constitutional order, democracy, and the rule of law,” he remarked during a party meeting.
Leadership Transition
South Korea’s government is now being led by acting President Choi Sang-mok, the Finance Minister. He assumed the role after Han Duck-soo, the first acting president following Yoon’s suspension, was also impeached by the opposition-controlled parliament.
The unfolding political crisis has thrust South Korea into a period of uncertainty as the nation awaits the Constitutional Court's verdict on Yoon’s impeachment.