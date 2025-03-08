John Dumelo in tears at father's funeral service [VIDEO]

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Setor Dumelo, was seen in tears at his father’s funeral service earlier today, mourning the loss.

The MP for Ayawaso West was visibly emotional following a musical tribute by Sonnie Badu during the service. Other attendees were also moved to tears by Sonnie Badu's performance.

John Dumelo’s late father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr, passed away at the age of 75. Reports indicate that their final conversation occurred just hours before his passing.

In a Facebook post, Dumelo shared the emotional account of his last moments with his father, revealing that their final conversation took place just hours before his passing.