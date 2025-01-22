Jones Applerh named acting Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC distilleries

President John Dramani Mahama, effective 21st January 2025, has appointed Jones Borteye Applerh as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.

This appointment aligns with Article 195(1) of the Constitution but remains subject to the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr Applerh, a former Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, succeeds Maxwell Kofi Jumah, who served as GIHOC's CEO under former President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.

About GIHOC Distilleries

GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited is celebrated as the first modern distillery established in West Africa. Founded in 1958 by the pre-independence Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), it was established as the state distilleries corporation to produce alcoholic beverages. Operating as a limited liability company since its inception, GIHOC is wholly owned by the Government of Ghana.

Other Appointments

In related developments, President Mahama has also made the following notable appointments: