Jones Applerh named acting Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC distilleries

President John Dramani Mahama, effective 21st January 2025, has appointed Jones Borteye Applerh as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited.
This appointment aligns with Article 195(1) of the Constitution but remains subject to the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.
Mr Applerh, a former Executive Secretary of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, succeeds Maxwell Kofi Jumah, who served as GIHOC's CEO under former President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.
About GIHOC Distilleries
GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited is celebrated as the first modern distillery established in West Africa. Founded in 1958 by the pre-independence Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), it was established as the state distilleries corporation to produce alcoholic beverages. Operating as a limited liability company since its inception, GIHOC is wholly owned by the Government of Ghana.
Other Appointments
In related developments, President Mahama has also made the following notable appointments:
Anthony Kwasi Sarpong has been named Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), effective 21st January 2025. This appointment complies with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 13(1) of the Ghana Revenue Act, 2009 (Act 791). Mr Sarpong replaces Julia Essiam, who resigned less than a year after her appointment by former President Nana Akufo-Addo on 24th March 2024.
Dr Randy Abbey, a renowned media personality, has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), effective 21st January 2025. A statement signed by the President’s Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, confirmed this appointment under Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 12(2) of the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 1984 (P.N.D.C.L 81).