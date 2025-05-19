'Kenkey prices are rising; NDC's lies will be exposed in 4 months' - Dr Bawumia Jabs

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he describes as a failure to reduce the cost of living for Ghanaians.

According to Dr Bawumia, the NDC relied heavily on propaganda while in opposition to secure victory in the 2024 elections but is now falling short on its promises.

Addressing NPP members in the diaspora during an event in London, he argued that prices of essential food items continue to rise, contrary to the NDC’s campaign pledges.

He stated:

It's very easy to spread propaganda while in opposition. They told many lies. They claimed that, once in power, they would reduce the cost of kenkey and the general cost of living. But have you seen any reduction in kenkey prices in Ghana? No. Prices are rather increasing.

He added:

Whether it's cement or other commodities, prices are not coming down. And this is just within four or five months. As time goes on, it will become even clearer that their promises to reduce the cost of living were unfounded.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence that the NPP will win the 2028 general election, arguing that the party stands a better chance against the NDC, which will be fielding a new candidate.

There’s a strong sense that in 2028, the NDC will present a new candidate for the first time. If all things remain equal, I believe we’ll have a significant advantage over them..