KTU student burns to death in domestic fire outbreak

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) community has been hit with tragedy following a domestic gas fire outbreak that claimed the life of a first-year student.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, 30 March 2025, leaving students and faculty in a state of shock and sorrow. According to reports from GHOne TV, the first year-student, who was identified as Rose Asante sustained severe burns. Despite medical efforts, Rose sadly succumbed to her injuries.

Two other students who were also caught in the fire are currently receiving critical care at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Rose was reportedly an HND Purchasing and Supply student; a candle vigil night will be on campus to commiserate her.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety protocols in student residences and hostels, with many calling for stricter enforcement of fire prevention measures.