Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

KTU student burns to death in domestic fire outbreak

30 March 2025 at 16:59
dead body
dead body

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) community has been hit with tragedy following a domestic gas fire outbreak that claimed the life of a first-year student.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, 30 March 2025, leaving students and faculty in a state of shock and sorrow. According to reports from GHOne TV, the first year-student, who was identified as Rose Asante sustained severe burns. Despite medical efforts, Rose sadly succumbed to her injuries.

Two other students who were also caught in the fire are currently receiving critical care at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

READ ALSO: Vice President Opoku-Agyemang to be flown abroad for treatment after sudden illness

Recommended For You
Entertainment
2025-03-19T16:31:11+00:00

The 10 most streamed Ghanaian artistes on Spotify

Amaarae makes history as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Spotify with over 1.1 billion streams, leading a new wave of global success for Ghanaian music alongside Moliy, Black Sherif, and King Promise.
Black Sherif , Sarkodie and Gyakie

Rose was reportedly an HND Purchasing and Supply student; a candle vigil night will be on campus to commiserate her.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety protocols in student residences and hostels, with many calling for stricter enforcement of fire prevention measures.

As of now, university authorities and local officials have yet to release a statement regarding the tragedy, but the incident has reignited discussions on improving safety standards to prevent such occurrences in the future.

News

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.