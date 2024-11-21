Last-minute commissioning of projects not a ‘magic’ to win election – KON

Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (KON), has asserted that the government’s decision to commission projects just weeks before the elections is a reflection of its commitment to national development, not a ploy to sway voters. According to him, these initiatives showcase the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) efforts in delivering on its infrastructure promises, rather than a "magic" to win the December 7 elections.

His comment is in response to criticisms of the recent mass project inaugurations by President Nana Akufo-Addo. On Tuesday, 19 November, the President commissioned the Flowerpot Interchange at Spintex. The following day, he inaugurated the new headquarters of the Bank of Ghana (BoG). On Thursday, President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum commissioned 80 education-related projects across the country. These include the Accra STEM Academy, a 12-unit classroom block at Salem D/A Basic in the Atwima Mponua District, and the Kpasenkpe Model STEM Senior High School in the West Mamprusi District.

In an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV on Thursday, 21 November, Oppong Nkrumah clarified that these inaugurations are part of the government’s broader infrastructure development agenda.

For the ruling party, if there are infrastructure projects being completed around this time, it stands to reason that, as part of efforts to communicate to the public that you have delivered, are delivering, and will deliver if given another opportunity, you would commission these projects. But I don't think anyone should live under the impression that commissioning projects alone in the weeks leading up to the election will perform any magic.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP further noted:

The public knows that this government has been delivering. If we hadn’t done anything at all and suddenly rushed to commission one or two projects, the public would not be fooled. These commissioning are part of a broader track record.