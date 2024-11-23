Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has successfully rescued Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines in Accra, who was reportedly abducted on the night of Thursday, 21 November 2024, from the entrance of her residence in Accra.

In a statement, the Police confirmed that the victim has been reunited with her family. The statement read:

The Ghana Police Service would like to state that the victim of the alleged kidnapping, Sylvia Patience Baah, has been rescued and reunited with her family.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has spoken with the victim and her family, who are said to be in good spirits. To support them during this critical period, the Police have assigned a team of medical officers and clinical psychologists.

The Police commended the public for their cooperation, saying:

We would like to take the opportunity to thank all those who gave us pieces of information in the course of our rescue operations in particular and the public in general for their support and cooperation.

Efforts to apprehend the suspects are ongoing, with authorities assuring the public of justice. The statement emphasised:

The Police are currently continuing the search for the suspects behind this incident, and we want to assure the public that we will surely bring them to face justice.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier launched a full-scale investigation into the incident, following reports of the abduction. They pursued multiple leads to locate and rescue the victim, urging the public to assist by providing credible information.

The Police had appealed during the search:

We urge the public to remain calm and assist the Police by providing any credible information that could lead to the rescue of the victim and get the perpetrators arrested.