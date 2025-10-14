Madagascar president flees country ‘to protect my life’, as Gen Z and soldiers protest

Madagascar’s political drama has taken a dangerous turn — and it’s playing out like something straight out of a thriller. President Andry Rajoelina, the man once hailed as Africa’s youngest leader, says he’s now in hiding after what he describes as an attempt on his life.

In a Facebook live broadcast to the nation, the 51-year-old leader claimed that “a group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me.” He didn’t say exactly where he was speaking from — and for good reason. Several reports suggest the embattled president may have slipped out of the country aboard a French military aircraft.

Weeks Of Unrest Led By “Gen Z Mada”

This revelation comes after two tense weeks of nationwide demonstrations that have rocked the island nation. The protests, led largely by frustrated young people calling themselves “Gen Z Mada,” have been relentless — demanding that Rajoelina step down over economic hardship, corruption, and chronic power outages.

Despite sacking his entire government and making a few half-hearted concessions, Rajoelina’s efforts to calm the crowd have fallen flat. By midweek, he had vanished from public view. And by the weekend, his office admitted that there were moves to remove him from power altogether.

Soldiers Threaten To Seize TV Station

Amid all the chaos, Monday’s much-anticipated national address kept getting pushed back, as tensions flared and soldiers threatened to storm the state TV headquarters. When Rajoelina finally went live on Facebook, he dropped the bombshell: “Since 25 September, there have been attempts on my life and coup attempts… I was forced to find a safe place to protect my life.” The president also called for calm, insisting there was “only one way to resolve these issues; that is to respect the constitution in force in the country.”

Army Unit Turns Against Him

But on the ground, the power struggle appears to be far from over. CAPSAT — the same elite army unit that helped bring Rajoelina to power in 2009 — has now turned against him. Over the weekend, it declared itself in command of all Madagascar’s armed forces, with some officers even joining the protesters in the streets of Antananarivo.

After a tense meeting of military commanders, the newly installed Chief of Army Staff, Gen Demosthene Pikulas, assured the public that the security forces were united and focused on restoring order. By Monday night, he was at the state TV station trying to cool tempers, according to the presidency. Still, not everyone is convinced that Rajoelina remains in charge. A senior member of Madagascar’s main opposition party, TIM, told the BBC that the country is now effectively being run by the army unit. The party has already vowed to launch impeachment proceedings against the president for what it describes as “abandonment of post.”

International Pressure Mounts

France’s President Emmanuel Macron dodged questions about whether his government helped evacuate Rajoelina but stressed that the “constitutional order” must be preserved. Speaking from Egypt, he said: “We have a youth that has expressed itself, that is politicised, that wants to live better and that is a very good thing. We just need to make sure that it is not taken over by military factions or foreign interference.” The African Union has also weighed in, warning against any “unconstitutional change of government.” Meanwhile, several of Rajoelina’s closest allies have reportedly fled to nearby Mauritius, including former Prime Minister Christian Ntsay and businessman Maminiaina Ravatomanga.

From DJ To Disillusion

It’s a stunning fall from grace for a man who once symbolised Madagascar’s youthful energy and ambition. Back in 2009, Rajoelina was just 34 — a former DJ-turned-entrepreneur who built his fortune through radio and advertising before storming into politics. His slick suits and confident speeches made him a national star. But over time, the glamour faded, replaced by accusations of cronyism and corruption. Today, that same youthful force that propelled him to power — the restless, social media-savvy generation — has turned against him.

Poverty, Power Cuts And Public Anger

Despite its rich natural resources, Madagascar remains one of the poorest countries on earth. The World Bank says roughly 75% of the population lives below the poverty line, and IMF data shows only about a third have access to electricity. The anger on the streets began over constant blackouts and water shortages but soon morphed into a wider rejection of what many see as years of misrule. According to the UN, at least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 injured since the unrest began, though the government disputes those figures. Witnesses have accused security forces of firing live rounds into crowds, and in one heartbreaking case, a newborn baby reportedly died after inhaling tear gas.

