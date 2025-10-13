Madagascar soldiers join civilians in protest against government: ‘We responded to the people’s call’

Soldiers from Madagascar’s elite CAPSAT unit joined youth-led demonstrations against the government on Saturday, declaring that they had taken control of the country’s armed forces and installed a new military leader.

The dramatic move by the troops, who said they were “responding to the people’s call,” marks the most serious challenge yet to President Andry Rajoelina’s leadership amid weeks of unrest.

A commander of the unit, Col. Michael Randrianirina, told reporters that they had appointed Gen. Demosthene Pikulas as the new head of the military. Pikulas, who appeared alongside him, declined to say whether they had asked Rajoelina to resign, but the soldiers appeared to be in a position of authority.

Saturday’s protests were among the largest since demonstrations began on 25 September, as tens of thousands took to the streets calling for the president and his ministers to step down. Randrianirina said his troops had exchanged fire with security forces attempting to disperse protesters, resulting in the death of one soldier.

Speaking to crowds from an armoured vehicle, Randrianirina declared that Rajoelina, his new prime minister, the minister of the gendarmerie, and the commander of the gendarmerie “must leave power. That’s all.” He added: “Do we call this a coup? I don’t know yet.”