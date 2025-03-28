Mahama goes after Akufo-Addo’s travel bills – orders immediate investigation

President John Mahama has reportedly instructed the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to investigate the official travels undertaken by Nana Akufo-Addo during his presidency.

According to a report by Asaase Radio, government officials have justified the move as part of a broader effort to uphold accountability in the management of state funds. Throughout Akufo-Addo’s tenure, opposition parties and civil society organisations frequently raised concerns over the substantial costs associated with his international trips.

In 2021, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the former president spent millions of cedis on luxurious chartered flights instead of utilising the state-owned presidential jet. These claims fuelled demands for greater transparency regarding government expenditure on official travel.

The MP alleged that former president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had spent a staggering GHS 2.8 million on recent travels to South Africa and France, opting for a private jet instead of the state-owned presidential aircraft.

In a fiery Facebook post, he claimed, “The Airbus ACJ320neo owned by Acropolis Aviation, based in Farnborough, UK, and registered as G-KELT, is the most luxurious and the most expensive in the Acropolis fleet. The manufacturers describe it as ‘the most outstanding ambassador for Airbus Corporate Jets.’

It costs the Ghanaian taxpayer approximately £15,000 an hour when President Akufo-Addo rents it.” The legislator further accused the President of recklessly squandering public funds, stating that he had “blown millions just to satisfy his insatiable appetite for luxury and comfort at the expense of the suffering masses.”