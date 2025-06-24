‘Mahama will hand over power to me in 2029’ - Bawumia declares

Former Vice President and 2024 flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has confidently declared that he will become Ghana’s next President after John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at a meeting with former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served under the NPP administration from 2017 to 2024, Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in winning the 2028 general elections, arguing that historical precedent favours his chances.

The meeting was held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Monday, 23rd June.

He argued that historical precedent supports his confidence, noting that every outgoing president in Ghana’s Fourth Republic has handed over power to a candidate they previously contested.

In his remarks, he stated:

Every President has handed over power to someone they contested. Wow. Every President has handed over power to someone they contested. President Rawlings handed over power to Kufuor – they contested in 1996. President Kufuor handed over to Atta Mills – they contested again in 2000 and 2004.

He continued:

Then Atta Mills unfortunately passed away, and John Mahama was elected. The Mills–Mahama government handed over to Nana Akufo-Addo, whom Mahama had contested. And now President Akufo-Addo is handing over to Mahama, whom he also contested.

Dr Bawumia’s comments come in the run-up to the NPP’s presidential primaries, scheduled for Saturday, 31st January 2026. He faces stiff competition from Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, Yaw Osei Adutwum, among others.